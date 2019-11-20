Lawmakers struggle with gun violence legislation

WASHINGTON – Congress continues to grapple with how to best address the nation’s gun violence problem.

The House has acted with HR-8 a universal bipartisan background checks bill, but the Senate has yet to take up the bill, and in fact, has thwarted efforts by Democrats to do so.

Now the Justice Department is weighing in. Attorney General William Barr has announced “Project Guardian” a new plan he says can reduce gun violence in America.

Barr says the plan will focus on coordinating prosecution, enforcing the background existing check system, improving information sharing, mental health, and more.

