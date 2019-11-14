Lawyers: Suspect in Aniah Blanchard’s disappearance receives death threats from inmates, moved to solitary confinement

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Lawyers for the suspect in the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard have claimed their client has received death threats from other inmates and thus has been moved to solitary confinement.

According to court documents, Ibraheem Yazeed was threatened at the Lee County Jail. His lawyers have asked the judge to reconsider giving Yazeed a bond so he can move to the jail in Montgomery where they say there are no security concerns.

A response from the courts has not been made as of yet.

A preliminary hearing for Yazeed has been scheduled for Nov. 20.

Anyone with information about on Aniah Blanchard’s whereabouts should call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391, or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.

