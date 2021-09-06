Lee County Resource Officers: No threat to Smiths Station High School, social media post was ‘fabricated’

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

SMITHS STATIONS, Ala. (WRBL) – Students are scheduled to return to Smiths Station High School on Sept. 7, 2021, after two weeks of virtual learning.

On Sept. 6, 2021, some parents and students raised concerns about an alleged threat making the rounds on social media. While details of the social media post are unavailable, law enforcement officials say there is currently no threat facing students.

In a Facebook post, Lee County Resource Officers addressed the alleged threat, saying it was fabricated:

“The SRO is always working to keep their school communities safe. Even on this Labor Day holiday, we have been made aware of a concerning social media post. We have contacted several people involved and we have found the post was fabricated. We will continue to investigate any new information that becomes available.”

Stay with WRBL News 3 on-air and online as we continue to gather information on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories