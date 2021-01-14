Leeds man arrested for partaking in Capitol riot after posting videos describing events

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — The United State Department of Justice has arrested a Leeds man after he was found to have partaken in the Capitol riots earlier this month.

According to an affidavit filed Wednesday, Joshua Matthew Black has been charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct and knowingly entering a restricted building or grounds without authority.

Black was photographed on the Senate floor with what appeared to be a wound on his cheek. According to the affidavit, he says he was hit by a projectile during the riot on Jan. 6.

The FBI agent who oversaw the investigation into Black says the bureau was called by a number associated with Black stating he invaded the Capitol. The agent was then notified by an anonymous caller in Alabama who recognized Black from wanted posters. The caller said they had been acquaintances with Black for years.

Black also admitted to publishing videos on his YouTube channel detailing the events. He made mention of his face injury as well as what went through his head during the riot.

“Once we found out [Vice President Mike] Pence turned on us and that they had stolen the election, like officially, the crowd went crazy,” Black said in the video. “I mean, it became a mob. We crossed the gate. We just wanted to get inside the building. I wanted to get inside the building so I could plead the blood of Jesus over it. That was my goal.”

Black also said he was carrying a deadly weapon while taking part in the mob.

“I actually had a knife on me, but they never…I had too much clothes on, it was freezing out there, you know, so. I never, I wasn’t planning on pulling it. I just carry a knife because I do. I work outside, and you need knives, you know. I just, you’re not allowed to carry guns in DC and I don’t like being

defenseless,” he said.

Black would later voluntarily meet with an FBI agent in Moody. It’s during the meeting he admitted to entering the Capitol and Senate chamber.