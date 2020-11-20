 

Leeds mayor: Interstate collapse causing massive traffic backups on I-20

by: Phil Pinarski

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — The traffic backups on Interstate 20 are due to the interstate collapsing, Leeds Mayor David Miller said in a Facebook post.

According to the mayor, he was notified by the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) that the milling machine they were using to repair I-20 between exits 140 and 144 broke through the base of the road.

The reopening of the interstate is expected to happen some time before the morning rush on Friday. More information can be found by clicking here.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

