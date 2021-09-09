Letecia Stauch in court Thursday for preliminary hearing; follow live updates here

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Letecia Stauch, the woman accused of murdering her stepson Gannon Stauch in Jan. of 2020, will appear in court on Thursday and Friday for a preliminary hearing.

Gannon Stauch went missing from his home in El Paso County. The 11-year-old was reported as a runaway.

On Jan. 27, 2020, Letecia Stauch called the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and reported Gannon left their home near Colorado Springs and never returned.

Gannon’s disappearance sparked a nationwide search. A petition was started on change.org asking for signatures to create a law to ensure children under the age of 13 are classified as missing or endangered.

In Feb. 2020, Gannon’s stepmom, Letecia, received significant criticism online, with many accusing her of being involved in Gannon’s disappearance. She shared a statement about his disappearance.

Police arrested Gannon’s stepmom on March 2 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

They found Gannon’s body in Pace, Florida on March 18.

Since March 2020, Stauch has been held in the El Paso County Jail.

In September 2020, state psychiatrists told the court Stauch is competent enough to stand trial but her attorneys asked for a second opinion.

On Jan. 27, 2021, Stauch was found competent to stand trial.

Update: 10:40 a.m.: Court took first break of the day. @4thJudicialDA Michael Allen will do an interview after the judge has made his ruling for these proceedings, not before that. We are about to resume and I will continue to live tweet.

Update: 10:25 a.m.: Next day, Wednesday, Sheriff’s office takes Letecia’s phone and car. They also take Harley’s car. Letecia’s aunt flew into town Thursday and rented a car. Letecia had access to the car. Teams were watching Letecia’s movements.

Update: 10:22 a.m.: Records from Harley’s phone show she was not at Massage Envy when Letecia’s car parked. Around Midnight, Harley’s picks Letecia up in her car. Letecia’s car is left in the parking lot overnight as they go home.

Update: 10:17 a.m.: For 55 minutes after connecting to Wifi, she connects with her daughter Harley.

Update: 10:16 a.m.: Maps show her path from Falcon out east, heading west to county line road in Palmer Lake area. This whole time, about 2 hours, her phone is in airplane mode. At 9:51 pm, her phone connects to WiFi at Hilton hotel in Briargate and then to a Starbucks Wifi at Briargate Shops.

Update: 10:12 a.m.: GPS location shows her driving patterns after she left airport around 7 pm. She put her phone on airplane mode once she was in Falcon area around 7:30. After 9 pm shows her in Douglas County, phone still in airplane mode.

Update: 10:04 a.m.: Location data shows there was 30 minute pause in traveling in the Falcon area while the phone went into airplane mode. Crews ended up searching there and didn’t find anything of evidentiary value.

Update: 10:02 a.m.: Cell phone data shows she put her phone into airplane mode at 7:26 pm.

Update: 10 a.m.: Clark says same day at 7pm, defendant returns rental car to airport, gets in her WV Tiguan.

Update: 9:58 a.m.: Clark says she picks up Al in rental car and heads back to their home.

Update: 9:57 a.m.: Clark says surveillance video shows #leteciastauch going to a car rental kiosk at the airport that morning at 8:41 am. Internet searches from 7:17 look for cheap rental cars in Colorado Springs. She picks up a white Kia Rio.

Update: 9:55 a.m.: Clark talks about on January 28th, a neighbor’s surveillance shows the Volkswagen Tiguan leaving the home. This was the footage I exclusively shared with you first back in 2020. A car tracker also shows the car heading to the airport after leaving the home at 8:13 am.

Update: 9:50 a.m.: Pulling up a number of exhibits showing maps tracking location of VW Tiguan on January 28th, 2020, #Leteciastauch registered vehicle locations. Hearing we will see a hotel receipt too.

Update: 9:48 a.m.: Clark has experience in investigating cell phone information and GPS trackers. He was granted to go work with sheriff’s office and FBI in February 2020 to support with this case.

Update: 9:46 a.m.: WITNESS TWO: Kevin Clark, employed with @4thJudicialDA. At time of Gannon’s disappearance, worked for CSPD.

Update: 9:44 a.m.: Based on Yoder’s experience, he says he would guess the body may have been in suitcase over a month before found.

Update: 9:43 a.m.: Autopsy says cause of death was gunshot wound and blunt trauma to the head.

Update: 9:41 a.m.: Yoder said the doctor conducting the autopsy found the gunshot wound itself could have been fatal. Did not determine if the gunshot and blunt force trauma was before or after death.

Update: 9:35 a.m.: We are seeing a picture of a pillow and blankets found in the suitcase along with the body. There are little blue sharks on them.

Update: 9:30 a.m.: Family members are embracing one another and bowing their heads to avoid looking at the screen right now as court views pictures of the suitcase body was found in under Florida bridge.

Update: 9:28 a.m.: First exhibit brought up on the screen is the missing flyer for #GannonStauch. Loved ones are wiping tears from their eyes right now hearing what this witness saw and seeing his picture.

Update: 9:27 a.m.: No mask can hide the pain in Gannon’s biological family’s eyes right now hearing this.

Update: 9:25 a.m.: TRIGGER WARNING: Yoder tells court he observed injuries to the body: fractured skull, gunshot wound in lower left jaw, what looked like stab wounds to left chest, right back. Cuts on hands and arms consistent with defensive wounds. Autopsy report says 18 sharp force injuries.

Update: 9:20 a.m.: Yoder said they went on the missing persons database and saw pictures of Gannon. Noticed similar dental, height and weight features.

Update: 9:18 a.m.: Yoder said clothes on the body lead them to identify it as a male, they guessed it was someone 9 to 14-years-old. Said there was an imprint in the ground consistent with someone dropping the suitcase off of the bridge by an emergency pull-off area.

Update: 9:14 a.m.: Yoder said a highway inspector found the suitcase while inspecting the Escambia River bridge. The inspector opened the suitcase and found a body wrapped in blankets. Yoder said the body appeared to be a small child.

Update: 9:12 a.m.: Yoder is a Sgt. with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s office. Got call and responded to the discovery of a body under the Highway 90 bridge in a suitcase on March 17th.

Update: 9:10 a.m.: Prosecution calling up the first witness Jason Yoder. They are going to be showing a lot of pictures for evidence they said.

Update: 9:07 a.m.: Judge heard arguments from both sides on this. He says he thinks #LeteciaStauch waived her “presence” at the proceedings but she has clearly said she does not want to waive the proceedings themselves. Judge wants to move on with presenting the evidence.

Update: 9:05 a.m.: DA @4thJudicialDA said #LeteciaStauch not showing up simply because she doesn’t want to be here makes it harder for witnesses to point to her and say she did it. He’s asking that we just set a trial date because of this and waive this hearing.

Update: 9 a.m.: #LeteciaStauch says she understands and does not want to be here in person. Judge says he’s going to make her appear on webex again tomorrow to tell him if she changes her mind and wants to come. She immediately left the room after telling the judge she understands.

Update: 8:55 a.m.: “I have confidence in my defense counsel” – #LeteciaStauch said as she acknowledges that she’s waiving the right to be there in person. Judge is explaining that he will be reviewing the evidence in this case and it could have an impact in whether or not she will be granted bond.

Update: 8:50 a.m.: #LeteciaStauch just appeared via webex in cell.

“Made it in the courtroom, Gannon’s biological family is here,” shared Fierro at 8:45 a.m.