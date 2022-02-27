We’re in the 50s this morning with showers off to our north. Birmingham, Atlanta, Rome, Huntsville, all seeing a good soaking this morning.

Question is, how much of this will make it down here? Well, not near as much. Heading into the Noon hour, most if not all of the heavier rain is north of us, while the southern portion of this line of showers seems to be weakening and dissipating. We’ll still see some light showers or some drizzle, but nothing like what north Alabama and north Georgia are seeing this morning. As we head toward dinner time, those showers will still be hanging around but mostly off to our east and south, and as we head toward this evening and midnight, much of that moves out.

We will wake up tomorrow morning with some leftover moisture and some light showers or spotty drizzle, but by the afternoon, conditions should be much better with decreasing clouds, with just a few clouds left by dinner time.

As we head into Tuesday morning, a disturbance brings some clouds through the region, but no rain or anything with this, and we should still see some sunshine on Tuesday.

Rainfall for the next 7 days, not much. Once he Sunday system completely exits after Monday morning, things turn sunny and warmer with highs possibly in the low 80s by the end of the week.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Sunday! Brian