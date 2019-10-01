Liquorish: Pet of the Week from City of LaGrange

By Jeremy Andrews (City of LaGrange)- Liquorish, a beautiful, small Chihuahua mix is ready for a great home.

Liquorish is only between 9 months to a year old and is one of the sweetest pups ever. She is already spade and is ready for adoption.

Liquorish will be available for adoption on Saturday morning, October 5th, at an adoption event at Petsense LaGrange (141 Commerce Avenue) starting a 9am. She will only cost $9.25.

If you are interested in adopting any animals or to volunteer, you can visit the LaGrange Animal Services building at 1390 Orchard Hill Road in LaGrange, Georgia.

The shelter hours are M-F 10-5 and Saturdays from 10-2. Their contact number is (706) 298-3606. They are also active on Facebook.