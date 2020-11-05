Clark County gives update on counting of ballots

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria will give an update on the counting of ballots Thursday at 10 a.m. This will be the first daily news conference until all counting ends.

On Wednesday afternoon, Gloria said he would not have any numbers to release until Thursday because he wanted to provide accurate information.

The state did release more results around 9 a.m. that showed former President Trump trailing Joe Biden by around 12,000 votes over President Trump.

“We are doing this to provide transparency,” he said. “What we have left now is to process provisional ballots, electronic ballots that were sent to overseas voters, electronic ballots that were processed for disabled voters, and also some special ballots that were for new residents.”

On Wednesday, he added that 337,000 mail-in ballots have already been counted and his team can process as many as 70,000 ballots a day. Mail-in ballots postmarked Nov. 3 will be accepted until Nov. 12.

The Wednesday news conference was interrupted by a man who ran up to Gloria yelling “Biden’s covering up the election.” Gloria took a brief break before restarting the news conference. Thursday’s news conference will be held indoors.

Although he wouldn’t give a specific number, he said some observers — which includes Democrats and Republicans — were removed from monitoring the processing of ballots because they broke rules.

“They were consistently trying to interact with our workers which disrupts their work. They may have been rude or unprofessional with some of the colleagues that where there observing or they wouldn’t remain in the observation area that we clearly defined.”