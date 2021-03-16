Governor Kemp gives update on COVID vaccinations

ATLANTA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp gave an update on COVID vaccination efforts in the state, Tuesday.
On March 15, vaccine eligibility expanded to those 55 and older, as well as adults with serious health conditions, as defined by the CDC, including:
- Asthma (moderate to severe)
- Cancer
- Cerebrovascular Disease
- Chronic Kidney Disease
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
- Cystic Fibrosis
- Diabetes
- Hypertension
- Heart Conditions
- Immunocompromised State
- Liver Disease
- Neurologic conditions
- Overweight and obesity
- Pregnancy
- Pulmonary fibrosis
- Sickle Cell Disease
- Thalassemia (blood disorder)
Last week, Governor Kemp said eligibility is planned to expand further to ALL adults in Georgia, in the first part of April.
To find a vaccine location near you or to schedule an appointment, log on to https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.
We’ll have a replay shortly after it concludes.