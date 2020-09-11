LIVE: Reading of 9/11 victims’ names

Top Stories

by: Elyse Russo

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — Americans are commemorating 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus precautions, including of the annual reading of the victims’ names.

They’re recorded this year, not live. Organizers of the New York ceremonies chose to do away with the stage, as they work to discourage one of the things we’re all being asked to avoid: crowds.

You can watch full coverage of the name-reading in the player above.

NewsNation Now is providing complete coverage of various 9/11 memorial events here.

