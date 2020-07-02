LIVE: Senator Doug Jones, Montgomery Mayor Reed to provide updates about COVID-19 crisis

by: Erica Pettway

Posted: / Updated:

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are now 39,604 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. 961 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported. At this time 2,835 people are being treated in Alabama hospitals for the virus. Health officials say that 413,433 tests have been completed so far as the numbers continue to increase.

Senator Doug Jones (D-Ala.) will be joined by Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed for his weekly press conference to share updates about the COVID-19 crisis in Alabama and other news of the day.

For the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic visit the Alabama Department of Public Health website.

