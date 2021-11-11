Local auto repair shop raffles off car; money goes to veterans headstones

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Scumbugs Vintage VW, a local auto repair shop, held their second annual auto raffle to raise money to place wreaths on headstones at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery. The owner, Ricky Johnson, donates all the money from the raffle towards putting wreaths on every headstone.

“They pay us $10 to put a wreath on the grave, but we throw the car in as an added incentive, they get a win both ways. They help a soldier or a service member, but they also have the chance to win something really cool,” said Johnson.

Johnson said he holds this cause close to his heart because he is the son of a veteran who is buried at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery. He works with Wreaths Across America to place the wreaths on the headstones at the cemetery.

The car that given away on Nov. 11, 2021 was a 1978 yellow Volkswagen Beetle that was given to Scumbugs Vintage VW to complete repairs by someone who moved to Central America. Johnson said the car was 90% complete with repairs when he received it but the donor liked the cause and wanted to gift the car.

“He’s an amazing man and I want to say thank you for that, it’s unreal. Hopefully we’ll have some of the same love in the coming years because our mission is not being met and we’re doing the best that we can,” said Johnson.

He said his favorite part of the raffle is seeing the families smile when they see the wreaths on their family members headstones.

“They pay the ultimate price and we have to remember that. We can’t just take that for granted, that’s why we do it,” said Johnson.

Scumbugs Volkswagen VW’s identification number with Wreaths Across America is GA0311 if anyone would like to make a donation towards the wreaths that will be placed at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery.