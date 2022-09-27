LaGRANGE, GA. (WRBL) – One local heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) company is giving back to the community in a unique way this November.

Air Force Heating and Air has been a LaGrange staple for 22 years and was founded by a veteran. This Veteran’s Day the organization will be giving away one free air conditioning unit to a veteran in the community.

Rett Jones, the General Manager at Air Force Heating and Air, said this is the first year the organization is participating in the giveaway. Their parent company, Air Pros, has been hosting the giveaway for three years. He said this giveaway is a small token to give back for everything the military has given the country.

“The military gave a lot for our country, they’ve done a lot for us and are fighting for our freedoms and so we want to take an opportunity to give back. It is a small token but we do want to give back where we can,” said Jones.

To be eligible to receive the new home system, a veteran in the community must be nominated by Sep. 30 and then they will be screened to ensure they meet the contest rules. The chosen winner must be a veteran or active duty military and they must also be a homeowner. Air Force Heating and Air will also screen homes to verify who is in the most need before choosing a winner.

Jones said the company is aiming to provide a better lifestyle for the chosen winner.

“When you can really do something for somebody, it gives you that feeling more than just hitting a revenue number and that’s what it’s all about.

To enter a veteran in need in the contest, please visit their website.