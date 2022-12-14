COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Volunteers at Canaan Baptist Church spread some holiday cheer on Tuesday morning. Through a partnership with Feeding the Valley Food Bank, they handed out several boxes of free food to several families.

Gwen Walker attended the giveaway and is a member of Canaan Baptist Church. She said volunteers gather at the church once a month to give away 75-100 boxes every month.

It is an initiative that has been taking place for about six years. She said handing out the food is the best part of the event.

“We get a chance to meet the people,” said Walker.

According to Walker, about 15 volunteers gather every month to hand out the boxes that contain several items like canned goods, vegetables, fresh meats and fresh fish.

Richard Whipple is another volunteer that attends the giveaways every month. He describes the volunteering opportunity as planting a seed.

“I do it because it is the right thing to do, it makes me feel good when I do this and it’s like planting a seed. When you do something, it always comes back to you,” said Whipple.

Those who receive the boxes of food must pre-register ahead of the event. Walker said they often have familiar faces attend the giveaways every month.