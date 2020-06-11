Local churches team up to feed families during Coronavirus pandemic

9 churches, a truck load of food and dozens of volunteers!

That was the scene Thursday at Fountain City Church on 15th Street in Columbus.

A group of churches came together to give away 26 pallets of food. That’s around 1,300 boxes to anyone who needed them.

The boxes of frozen food contain four pounds of fruit, four pounds of vegetables, five pounds of pre-cooked meat and dairy products.

Pastor Grant Collins says this absolutely was a group effort.

“We know right now lots of families are going through hardship and crisis and there’s a lot of disunity and division in our community. We’re just celebrating how the Lord brings people together as we support one another and meet each other’s needs,” said Pastor Grant Collins, Fountain City Church.

The USDA and Convoy of Hope provided the food. Pastor Collins says they’ll be there at 1219 15th Street until the last box is gone.