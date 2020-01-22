Local congressman throws his support by Biden in presidential bid

Vice President Joe Biden picked up the support of a local congressman this week in his bid to become the Democratic presidential nominee.

Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Columbus, is throwing his support behind Biden, who is in a competitive Democratic primary.

“Joe Biden’s foreign and domestic policy experience, legislative shrewdness, and successful implementation of the Recovery Act following the Great Recession are indicative of the kind of leader this nation needs at this moment,” Bishop said in a prepared statement released late this afternoon by the Biden campaign. “Joe Biden will not only restore the soul of this nation, but he will restore the nation’s economic security and ensure that working families will be able to live with dignity and respect, have a pathway to upward mobility and realizing their full potential. For these reasons, I’m proud to endorse Joe Biden for president.”

Bishop joins previous prominent Georgia endorsers including Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Georgia State Reps. Pedro Marin and Billy Mitchell, the incoming president of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators, along with a host of other elected and community leaders from Georgia, according to Biden’s campaign.

The Georgia Democratic and Republican presidential primaries will be held March 24.

Biden is locked in a competitive primary with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Bishop has been in Congress since 1993, serving a southwest Georgia district that includes parts of Columbus, Macon and all of Albany and other south Georgia communities.