Local electrical cooperative based in LaGrange set to expand broadband services across 5 counties

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Diverse Power, the local electric cooperative, has received $25 million from the federal government that will be used to deliver broadband internet service to rural parts of the state. The money was awarded as part of the federal coronavirus relief funding.

Ken Pope, the Marketing Coordinator for Diverse Power, said it was brought to Diverse Power’s attention by the county and city governments and the school system that the residents in these areas where struggling to complete tasks without internet.

“Good internet service is instrumental in being able to do that and we hear that day in and day out from folks who do not have that access hoping that we will someday be able to provide that and now that day has come,” said Pope.

The state issued a total of $408 million to 49 recipients to encourage the installation of broadband in the unserved areas of Georgia. Diverse Power will be expanding their broadband service in five counties- Troup, Harris, Coweta, Meriwether, and Quitman. Over 4,500 unserved customers will have access to the internet once the project is complete.

The broadband internet that is going to be installed is going to stretch across all five counties and will be a total of 136 square miles. According to Pope, Diverse Power is looking at 5,000 new potential customers once the broadband is installed.

Diverse Power is affiliated with Kudzu Networks and the organizations will be working together to provide the internet service to all five counties.

Pope said delivering broadband internet service to the scarcely populated areas will take approximately 48 months; Diverse Power hopes to commence the project next month.

“We look at this as a service that we are able to provide to meet a demand that has come to us through school systems, medical providers, the state legislature, local governments and county governments. This internet will also allow first responders and community and city services like fire, police and waste management. We’ll be providing services to a lot of those facilities as well to better enhance quality of life all around for our members,” said Pope.