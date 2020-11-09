Local leaders react to President-elect, Joe Biden victory

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The former Vice President, Joe Biden, is now the President-elect of the United States, first reported by CNN on Saturday morning.

News 3 has been tracking the celebrations happening all over the country and even right here in Columbus as celebrations began this morning after the news was official that former Vice President, Joe Biden, is projected to be the 46th president of the United States.

Flags were flying high near the Capitol in Texas, group dances were taking place in D.C., in Chicago residents could hear a slight scream of excitement from a high-rise up above, and more dancing continued here in the arts district of Columbus. News 3 spoke with the Muscogee County Democratic Committee Chair, Laura Walker, to hear of her reaction to this historic moment.

“We did this. We turned away from the dark and back to the light and it couldn’t have happened without this massive group effort, this massive realization that we need better, we deserve better, and we voted that way and we got it. I’m thrilled, I’m just thrilled,” says Walker.

News 3 did of course reach out to the Columbus/Muscogee County Republican Chair, Alton Russell, to hear of his reaction as well.

“I don’t like that outcome, but you know it’s one of those deals where it looks like it’s a done deal for Biden so I would just say congrats. I’m hoping that we can keep the senate, so maybe he won’t be able to do all the things that he says he’s going to do because I’m terrified of those things,” says Russell.

Russell also said that he was not ready to say whether or not he believes this was a fair and free election.

Walked shared what she believes should be the highest priority for the Biden-Harris administration when stepping into office on January 20th.

“I think COVID right away. I’m sure they’re already working on it with their professionalism and their connections. COVID is the most important thing we need to get a handle on right now – our health and economy-wise,” says Walker.

Walker adds that this historic win wouldn’t be possible without incredible organizers who helped encourage so many people to vote during this election.