Local leaders react to President Trump testing positive for COVID-19

WRBL News 3 spoke with Mayor Skip Henderson and Chairman of the Columbus-Muscogee County Republican Party about their reaction to President Trump testing positive to COVID-19.

The news broke just after midnight by being confirmed from the president’s personal Twitter account, that he and the first lady have the virus and will begin their quarantine immediately. Mayor Skip Henderson learned of the news just a few hours later.

“You know I think anytime you get someone with some notoriety, that’s impacted by this, or if they know someone personally impacted by this, I think it does raise the anxiety level a little bit. You know we’ve been telling people all along that a mask is not a magic bullet, what it is, is a significant piece of sort of a prescription for helping hold down the spread,” says Henderson.

From Mayor Henderson’s own personal experience, he’s aware that this will make campaigning more interesting moving forward, considering the amount of people you can interact with on the campaign trail.

The news is weighing heavily on the mind of Alton Russell, Chairman of the Columbus-Muscogee County Republican Party.

Russell says he learned this morning of the president and first lady testing positive to COVID-19. WRBL News’s 3 asked him if he thinks the diagnosis will change the public’s perception of wearing mask and Russell wasn’t sure. However, Russell did say this diagnosis will change the course of these pivotal final weeks on the campaign trail.

“It is going to change some of the strategy. He’ll have to do it from the White House and other people will have to pick up the slack to make sure we get the message out. But I think overall, what it will affect is going to be his visibility,” says Russell.

Russell wishes President Trump a speedy recovery and he’s praying for his health and well being as he fights this virus, but ultimately he believes the president will be ok.