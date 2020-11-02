Local leaders share final message to voters ahead of Election Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – If you’re still undecided before casting your vote, WRBL News 3 spoke with local leaders from each campaign for one final message to voters, as both parties are feeling cautiously optimistic ahead of tomorrow’s big day.

News 3 spoke with Laura Walker, the Chairwoman for the Muscogee County Democratic Committee as she shares her final message to voters to securing a first-time Biden-Harris victory.

“I would say to them that we are at such a crisis right now in this country, both in regard to COVID, in regard to our national discourse. I would base my vote on that if you’re still undecided that is the key right now,” says Walker.

Alton Russell, the Chairman for the Columbus/Muscogee County Republican Party shares his final message to voters to solidifying four more years of the Trump-Pence administration.

“The issues of low unemployment for the Blacks, Hispanics, Asians, which is what it was before the virus came in there. The tax breaks, closing the borders. I just think that the issues are in our favor. If people will look at the issues, we’ll then, we’ll win,” says Russell.

In Muscogee County there are 25 polling locations which will operate tomorrow from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M.