Local nail technician says Friday is too soon to reopen

Speaking under the condition of anonymity, a Columbus nail technician says he thinks Friday is “too early” to open up.

On Monday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced some businesses in the state could reopen Friday, April 24. The list of those given the green light includes the most intimate of businesses such as gyms, spas/massage establishments, barber shops, hair salons, and body art type businesses. Kemp recommended these businesses continue to practice social distancing.

Frank,” who immigrated to the United States from Vietnam says these types of businesses will find it difficult to practice social distancing.

“I think when you do customer, you have to hold their hand and face to face. You cannot be long distance at six feet far away. So now we still do not have medicine for Coronavirus, so I think it could be like the nail tech or the hair dresser can get the virus, it would be very easy to get the virus. Very easy,” said the Columbus-area nail technician.

He also says because they allow walk-in clients, it would be difficult to impose a limit on the number of people allowed in at one time citing they don’t want to be accused of racism for refusing to allow someone inside.

“Frank” says he wears a mask while doing nails but that wearing gloves would be difficult. The nail techs do wear gloves for pedicures.

When asked when he feels they should reopen “Frank” replied when the government has shown it can control the virus, a vaccine is made available and more testing is done.