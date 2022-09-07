COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One Columbus man is giving back to the community that shaped him and providing young boys with mentorship and guidance through different avenues.

Daniel Gay is the Director of The Focus Program, he founded the organization in 2017 when he was coaching basketball and noticed a need for mentors in the community. He also noticed a lack of financial resources and negotiated free basketball training for study time.

“I’m really passionate about the kids and everything that we embody here is stemming from my life,” said Gay.

The Focus Program focuses on five pillars: education, leadership, life skills, social skills and etiquette. All the young men that attend are between ages 10-24 and anyone under 17 must be accompanied by a parent.

The organization offers the boys of Columbus and Phenix City physical and mental training. They have basketball training twice a week and several other mental training sessions throughout the week. They can also join the chess club, take financial literacy classes, coding and computer programming classes and are offered homework assistance.

Gay said the program aims to teach young men to think ahead and chess is used as a strategy game to teach that.

“I have an open door policy so they can call or text me whenever they need to. That’s a big thing because there are a lot of unfortunate kids out there that don’t have a solid family at home so they can come here and get a little bit of that,” said Gay.

13-year-old, Jadarian Holloway, has been attending The Focus Program for five years and has opened up his own clothing line that is helping him finance his education at a local private school.

“It has definitely helped me with life, basketball. It helped me get better at basketball, it helped me learn how to play sports, other sports, not just basketball like chess or what not. It helped me with life and public speaking,” said Holloway.

Holloway describes the program as fun, helpful and encouraging. He said he has made countless new friends through the program and his involvement made the acceptance to his new school possible.