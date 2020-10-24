Local organizations host free food giveaway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Many local organizations partnered together to host a community food giveaway today in Columbus.

More than one hundred cars were lined up to drive through William Henry Spencer High School to collect boxes of free food. The event started at 12 p.m. and lasted until supplies ran out. One of the event leaders says over 700 boxes were packed and given away earlier today by 2:30 p.m.

“We’ve discovered that from 30 to 48 million people who have filed for unemployment which says that there is a food equity that needs to be addressed. And the Church needs to open our hearts, and our minds, and our spirits, and our doors so that we can be able to accommodate the persons who are in need,” says George Moore, Senior Pastor at St. Mark AME Church

This event was made possible by the generosity of church members and community leaders from Greater Saint Mark, First African Baptist Church, New Birth Outreach Church, Christ Community Church, Pierce Chapel United Methodist Church, Greater Peace Baptist Church, First Baptist Church (Columbus), New Providence Baptist Church, Dominus Meus Episcopal Church, St. James Missionary Baptist Church, Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, and Greater Beallwood Baptist Church.

