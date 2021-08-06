Local organizations to host job fair in Opelika

Over 1,000 Part-Time and Full-Time Jobs Available, Aug 18. from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Opelika Ala. (WRBL) – Local organizations, Goodwill in partnership with West Point Development Authority, will be hosting a job fair on Wednesday, August 18.

The event is free to the public and will be hosted in the West Point Gym located at 1201 Ave D.

The job fair will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EST.

The goal of the fair is to showcase different opportunities from over 30 employers in the local job market, including Amazon, Callaway Gardens, Hyundai-Mobis, the City of West Point, and many more according to a media release from Goodwill Southern Rivers.

Over 1,000 part-time and full-time jobs will be available with starting wages extending up to $20 an hour.

Opelika Goodwill Career Center Manager Dee Skipton explained the importance of this event.

“This partnership and event came together because of the huge need for employees in the West Point area.”

Safety guidelines will be in place to include social distancing, sanitization of high-traffic areas, and encouragement of mask wearing.

For more information, please contact the Opelika Goodwill Career Center at (334) 275 – 4815 or visit goodwillsr.org.