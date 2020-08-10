Local pastors give away 500 boxes of free food

Churches across the Chattahoochee Valley partnered together to hand out 500 boxes of free food.

Volunteers handed out fresh produce and gallons of milk. The pastors say they know the pandemic has hit many families pretty hard and they wanted to provide some relief. 

Pastor George Moore with Greater St. Marks A.M.E. Church says during today’s giveaway he was able to meet other church leaders. Moore says this event showed that folks from any denomination showed up to bless folks in the community.

“I believe we must get out of the walls of the church and the church must be the church of the people who engage in doing the work on ministry. So I am excited. I’m looking forward to even greater things happening as we move forward and we do believe that all things are possible with God and I just want to make God proud,”  Moore said.

Each car received one box of food. Moore says their goal was to feed as many people as possible.

