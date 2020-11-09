Local sorority member reacts to Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris historic win

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Many joined in celebration as the United States made history welcoming the first woman and first person of color as the Vice-president- elect, Kamala Harris.

“What a testament it is to Joe’s character that he had the audacity to break one of the most substantial barriers that exist in our country and select a woman as his Vice President,” says Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris.

Within that celebration were many members of the sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, that Harris has been a member of for years. News 3 has spoken with a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority that’s a resident here in Columbus, on what this moment means to her.

“It was overwhelming, extreme pride, jubilation, tears, praises, honor, it was certainly a feeling that I do not recall ever having about an election,” says South Atlantic Regional Director of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Carolyn Randolph.

Randolph says this moment is significant for young women and more specifically young women of color that anything can happen in the United States of America.

“This position as Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris, has truly made women, persons of color, young ladies, as I’ve said before, believe there is value, in their dreams and aspirations, that it really is truly a possibility,” says Randolph.

Harris said while she may be the first woman in this office, she won’t be the last, and Randolph confirmed that’s true as many young women see themselves in the Vice President-elect today.