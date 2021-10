HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) - The Hogansville Police Department has added two new officers to their roster, Belgian Malinois' Redo and Cola. The four-legged officers were gifted to the police department from Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.

John Starnes, the K-9 coordinator at the Hogansville PD, said this is not the first time the police department has had the assistance of K-9s. There were two other K-9s on the force about 10 years ago and Starnes considers them an asset.