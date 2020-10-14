Long time club in Columbus held first in-person meeting since start of pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One of Columbus’s longest standing organizations has started back meeting in-person again since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sounds of excitement come from inside the Convention and Trade Center as the Club’s President, Joe Young, welcomed back The Rotary Club of Columbus to its first in-person meeting in months.

“We have not gathered in-person since March 11th, so it’s been over seven months. Our club is over 100 years hold, we’ve made it through multiple world wars and have never missed an in-person weekly meeting until March,” says Young.

Young isn’t alone in his excitement. One of the clubs longest active members is just as thrilled to be back.

“I was so excited because we could come back to Rotary. Ya know, I’ve been a member for a long time, in fact I’m 99 years old. So, I’ve missed it and it’s wonderful to be back,” says Rotary Club Member, Mary Reed.

Young looks forward to adjusting to this new normal as the club continues to serve the city of Columbus.