Longtime Columbus pastor Andy Merritt dies from COVID-19 complications

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The longtime minister of a prominent Columbus church died early Sunday morning due to complications from the COVID-19 virus, his congregation was informed.

Senior Pastor Andy Merritt has been at Edgewood Baptist Church since 1977, leading a congregation that has grown over the years. 

He had been hospitalized for 22 days before his passing. 

The brief message sent to the Edgewood family early Sunday morning read that his death was being announced with “utmost sadness.” 

“But we rejoice that he is now in the arms of his Savior,” it read. “Please be in prayer for his wife, Kathy, children, grandchildren, sister, brother and his entire family.” 

The notice said there would be a brief service during the traditional morning worship at the Forest Road church. 

One of his children, Carrie Strickland, confirmed her dad’s passing. 

“We welcome, and are grateful, for the support and prayers,” Strickland wrote in a text. 

Merritt was 68 years old. He has his wife, Kathy, were married for 46 years. They have 10 children and 25 grandchildren. 

The church established the nation’s first church-sponsored Pregnancy Center Ministry, and assisted in the establishment of more than 500 pregnancy centers throughout the nation, according to the Edgewood Baptist website. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

79° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 79° 67°

Monday

82° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 82° 66°

Tuesday

84° / 59°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 84° 59°

Wednesday

84° / 64°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 84° 64°

Thursday

85° / 61°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 85° 61°

Friday

72° / 47°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 72° 47°

Saturday

69° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 69° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

71°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

73°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

75°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

77°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories