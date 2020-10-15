Longtime Pickens Co. football coach facing felony drug charges

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A longtime volunteer football coach has been charged with three counts of distribution of a controlled substance.
Eddie Lee Doss, 53, was arrested Tuesday night and later released from the Pickens County Jail after posting a $15,000 bond.
The investigation was conducted by the 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office and Criminal Investigation Division with assistance from the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.
Doss was a volunteer football coach for Pickens County High School.
No further information can be released about the case at this time.
LATEST POSTS
- Lawmakers push for COVID-19 relief before Election Day
- In swing state of Arizona, some voters say they’re changing sides
- Dad dancing in hospital parking lot brings joy to son fighting cancer
- Earth breaks September heat record, may reach warmest year
- People with blood type O may be less at risk from COVID-19, new studies find