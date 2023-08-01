Supermoon

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)-The moon will put on a spectacular show across the night sky during the month of August, not one but two supermoons will occur.

What is a Supermoon?

A supermoon occurs when the moon becomes full during its closest point throughout its orbit about the earth. During this time, the moon will appear bigger and brighter than it normally does. Keep in mind that moon may vary in distance from earth between 220,000 to 250,000 miles during its orbit around earth.

August 1st

The first supermoon of the month or the Sturgeon moon will rise on the evening of Aug. 1. The moon will sit just over 220,000 miles away from earth and will appear bigger and brighter than it normally does. All you need to do is look to the southeastern sky, weather permitting of course!

Blue Supermoon

By the end of the month get ready for a rare show as we have a blue supermoon. This will occur on the evening of Aug. 30. During this time, the moon will appear even bigger and brighter than it did at the beginning of the month and bigger and brighter than any full moon we’ve had or will have in 2023. The moon will be about 17.000 miles closer to earth than on average, making it a sight to see!

The full moon of Aug. 30 will also be a blue moon! A blue moon is when you have two full moons during the same calendar month. While they may not be the norm, this can happen every two years or so according to NASA

Now if you are unable to see the blue supermoon on August 30th you may have to wait awhile, the next one won’t occur until 2032.