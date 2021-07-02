Looking great for 4th of July weekend; watching Hurricane Elsa next week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — As we head into the weekend, we are going to be seeing some nice weather starting on Saturday. The cold front, which moved into our area Friday, will be stalling out in south Georgia by Saturday morning and thus keeping showers out of our area for Saturday afternoon. Look forward to mostly sunny conditions this Saturday with temperatures staying in the mid to upper 80’s.



Sunday is looking like Saturday, where the cold front will continue to stay stalled to our south and leaving us with sunny to mostly sunny conditions for this Sunday. Temperatures will be getting into the upper 80s, possibly low 90s, Sunday afternoon but were not expecting any rain going into this Sunday. If you happen to have plans to go out and enjoy your 4th of July weekend, look forward to a hot, but nice Independence Day.



As we head into the beginning of next week, our focus will shift to the tropics where we will be keeping an eye on the newest tropical system. Hurricane Elsa, officially becoming a hurricane early this morning, is currently on track to go south of the Caribbean and reaching into the gulf by Tuesday of this upcoming week.



The National Hurricane Center currently has Elsa cutting through the middle of Florida and effecting southeast Georgia, but it is still too early to tell how this Hurricane will track once it gets into the gulf. We will be monitoring this storm going into next week and we will keep you updated with the latest information regarding Hurricane Elsa.