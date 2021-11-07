Lots of Sunshine and Above Average Temps To Start the Week!

After another chilly start, we get the sunshine back in full force and that will help to warm us today and into the first of the week. Today we’ll see highs return to the 70s across much of the region. Our mornings will remain a little on the chilly side, but our afternoon highs will continue to climb as we go through the first half of the week,

Monday through Thursday expect to see afternoon highs reach the mid to upper 70s. We will see some clouds Tuesday and Wednesday, but definitely more sun than clouds. However, by Thursday, those clouds will be on the increase ahead of our next frontal system set to arrive Friday. We’ll see a slight chance of rain late Thursday, but the best chance will be on Friday, especially when the front approaches.

Once the front on Friday sweeps through, we see cooler temperatures across the region, as highs Saturday may not get out of the 50s, well below our average high of 71 for this time of the year. Then Sunday, it looks like we may have another front sweeper through. This front will be a dry front, but will reinforce the cooler temps, so some of us could very well be waking up in the 30s by early next week.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great week! Brian