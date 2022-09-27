TODAY: Today we’ll see lots of sunshine and highs only getting into the low 80s, that’s about 5 degrees cooler than average for this time of the year. Tonight, a few clouds with overnight lows dipping into the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday, we’ll continue to see lots of sunshine with a some clouds rolling through associated with Ian, but it should be rain-free. Highs on Tuesday may not make it out of the 70s. Wednesday will be a bit breezy too.

THURSDAY: Depending on the track of Ian, we could see some rain bands effecting our southern and eastern most counties, but for the most part, Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 70s. Regardless of Ian’s location, Thursday will be a bit breezy at times.

FRIDAY: Friday, we’ll see some outer bands drawing closer to the area, but again, a lot will depend on the track of Ian. The further east Ian goes, the less the impacts will be on our area. The track has been shifting a little further east each time, so that’s good news, but that could change and probably will.

SATURDAY: If we see any impacts from Ian, Saturday will most likely be the day we see most of the impacts as that is when Ian will be the closest to our region.

SUNDAY: Early Sunday we could see some wrap-around showers swing through as Ian exits the region, then the 2nd half of Sunday improves greatly with some sunshine, breezy conditions, and highs in the upper 70s.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Tuesday! Brian