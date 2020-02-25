Loved ones remember Kobe Bryant and daughter Gigi in emotional memorial service

LOS ANGELES- (CBS) Thousands packed the Los Angeles Staples Center to remember LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others who died in a helicopter crash last month. The emotional tribute featured NBA players, friends and musical guests.

Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa Spoke publicly for the first time since the loss of her husband and daughter Gigi.

“God knew they couldn’t be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to have them together,” said Vanessa Bryant, widow of Kobe Bryant.

She tearfully described how much she’ll miss watching her daughter grow up.

“I’ll never get to see my baby girl walk down the aisle, have a father daughter dance with her daddy, dance on the dance floor with me or have babies of her own,” said Bryant.

She continued speaking about her relationship with her husband.

“We really had an amazing love story. We loved each other with our whole beings, two perfectly imperfect people, making a beautiful family, and raising our sweet and amazing girls,” Bryant reflected.

Jimmy Kimmel emceed the emotional celebration.

“Everywhere you go you see his face, his number,” said Kimmel.

NBA opponent and friend Michael Jordan said Bryant was like a little brother.

“I wanted to be the best big brother I could be,” Jordan said.

Musical performances included Christina Aguilera and Alicia Keys.

Beyonce also performed – and comforted Bryant as she listened to the tributes.

“Kobe, you’re Heaven’s MVP. I love you, I miss you, ‘til we meet again. Rest in Peace, Kobe,” said former teammate Shaquille O’Neal.

Hours before the tribute started, Bryant’s widow sued the helicopter company, claiming the pilot, who was also killed in the crash, was negligent and careless.