Machete-wielding man attacks couple, says he was angry over coronavirus shutdowns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/KRON) — A homeless man who attacked a husband and wife with a machete Sunday says he was angry over shutdowns that were taking place during the coronavirus pandemic, according to local authorities.

35-year-old Kelvin Edwards has been charged with two counts of attempted murder in connection with the Sunday night attack, Metro Nashville police said in a statement.

According to officials, Edwards randomly attacked the couple – 55-year-old Kevin Craft and 50-year-old Leanne Craft – as they were waiting inside a Public Storage warehouse office.

Police said Edwards told them he was upset by the coronavirus pandemic and that he could not enter the Nashville Rescue Mission, so he took his anger out on the couple, whom authorities said he did not know.

Police said Edwards got the machete from the bin he rented at the storage facility.

After the attack was reported, Edwards walked out of the storage facility and surrendered to police.

Edwards has been arrested and charged with two counts.