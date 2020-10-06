Major Hurricane Delta: Strengthens and then forecasted to weaken but should not be taken lightly

It is not too often that we have a major hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico. The last time was Michael in 2018. The difference will be a weakening Delta before it makes landfall, expected Saturday. The cooler coastal waters will help to reduce the wind speed as this hurricane gets drawn into a deep trough off towards the west this weekend.

WEATHER AWARE: The window we needed to watch will be Saturday afternoon and evening (All subject to change) for weak rotation for the lifting rain or cloud bands from Delta. These bands don’t necessarily have to be thunderstorms. They can be just basic convective type showers.

Readings will warm into the mid-80s and tropical humid air will return, with breezy, windy, and gusty conditions that may pose minor hazards for weakened limbs, branches, etc.

The cold front that is responsible for the direction of the storm will help to cool us back down but not until Wednesday of the following week.