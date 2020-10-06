Major Hurricane Delta: Strengthens and then forecasted to weaken but should not be taken lightly

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It is not too often that we have a major hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico. The last time was Michael in 2018. The difference will be a weakening Delta before it makes landfall, expected Saturday. The cooler coastal waters will help to reduce the wind speed as this hurricane gets drawn into a deep trough off towards the west this weekend.

WEATHER AWARE: The window we needed to watch will be Saturday afternoon and evening (All subject to change) for weak rotation for the lifting rain or cloud bands from Delta. These bands don’t necessarily have to be thunderstorms. They can be just basic convective type showers.

Readings will warm into the mid-80s and tropical humid air will return, with breezy, windy, and gusty conditions that may pose minor hazards for weakened limbs, branches, etc.

The cold front that is responsible for the direction of the storm will help to cool us back down but not until Wednesday of the following week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

79° / 63°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 79° 63°

Wednesday

87° / 63°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 87° 63°

Thursday

87° / 68°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 87° 68°

Friday

84° / 71°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 84° 71°

Saturday

81° / 70°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 81° 70°

Sunday

80° / 67°
Showers
Showers 60% 80° 67°

Monday

83° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 83° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

69°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

67°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

67°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

66°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

65°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

64°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

68°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

71°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

76°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

82°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

84°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

85°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

85°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

85°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories