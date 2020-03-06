Man accused in Thanksgiving 2019 Columbus murder appears in court

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- A man accused of a Thanksgiving Day murder appeared in court this morning to answer to those charges.

The shooting happened in the 2400 block of Cusseta Road back on November 28, 2019.

Authorities have charged 45-year-old Tyrone Washington with the murder of 54-year-old Grady Williams who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators say Williams was shot by Washington moments after Williams prepared his Thanksgiving dinner plate.

This morning, Washington appeared in Recorders Court where the judge ruled that he would remain in jail without bond.

Family members of Williams say they can finally get a good night’s rest knowing that the man accused of his murder is behind bars.

Columbus Police Department Corporal Jason Carden tells News 3 that this investigation continues as investigators await the results of forensic tests.