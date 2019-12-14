Man arrested after “hollering and threatening to cut people” with a knife at Whittlesey Walmart

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) -A man allegedly holding a knife while hollering and threatening to cut people has been arrested on the other side of Whittlesey Boulevard in Columbus Park Crossing Saturday afternoon.

The unknown man caused a panic at the Walmart on Whittlesey Blvd, according to Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren.

As of 4:30 p.m, the threat was over and the man was in custody, Boren said.

Some people chased the man out of the store and into the parking lot. That’s where one local woman encountered him.

The woman, who did not want to be named, says she was in her car in front of the Walmart when she saw people “running out of the store and knocking people over.”

She says drove toward the exit when she was approached by a man wearing a Carhart jacket. The woman says he had a hunting knife and got near her car. She was able to get away and get out of the area without being injured.

