ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested following a “vicious dog attack” injured a woman in Abbeville County.

We previously reported that Abbeville County deputies responded at 10:30 a.m. on Monday to a house on Ball Road in Honea Path.

Once on scene, deputies said they located Kyleen Waltman who was seriously injured.

Witnesses on scene told deputies that three dogs were seen attacking Waltman.

Due to her injures, she had to be airlifted to the hospital.

On Tuesday evening, Tanya Gilmer, Waltman’s best friend said Waltman is in critical condition, but is stable in the ICU.

As of Wednesday night, Amy Wynne, Waltman’s oldest sister said she’s still in a coma, but doctor’s plan to take her out of sedation on Thursday, if everything looks okay.

“Right now she is stable. She’s off life support,” Wynne said. “She’s off the blood pressure medicine. Her blood pressure is regulating itself. They actually went in and done her esophagus, so her esophagus is good,” Wynne said. “At this point and time, she is stable. She’s still in critical condition, because there’s still an underlining issue that they still have to make sure that it’s not going to be a life or death situation,” she said.

According to the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office, Animal Control took control possession of the dogs, two pit bulls and a mix breed on Monday.

On Wednesday deputies arrested and charged Justin Minor with:

three counts of animals/ penalty for owner of dangerous animal attacks and injures a human or owning, selling, breed, etc. for the purpose

animals/rabies control chapter violation

animals/dangerous animal not permitted beyond premises unless restrained

Wynne said, with everything her sister is going through, Minor’s charges don’t seen strong enough.

“I’m glad they got him, but as far as charges go, no. I’m not completely satisfied with them, because my sister lost her life three times,” Wynne said. “She died three times,” Wynne said.

Minor is currently being held in the Abbeville County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing Thursday morning.