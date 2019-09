COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL)–The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit has made an arrest on child molestation charges.

Joseph Wagner, 31, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 26 on an outstanding warrant for Felony Child Molestation. Further details aren’t currently available.

Wagner’s Recorder’s Court Hearing is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28 but will be rescheduled for Wednesday October 2 at 2:00 p.m.