Man authorities say was on crack binge faces trial in stabbing of 83-year-old woman

A Columbus man is facing murder charges this week for the November 2016 slaying of an elderly woman he was related to.

The trial of 45-year-old Angelo Bernard Short started Monday morning in Muscogee County Superior Court. Short is accused of the brutal stabbing death of 83-year-old Peggy Gamble on Eighth Street, just behind the Aflac midtown campus.

Prosecutor George Lipscomb told the jury during his opening statement that evidence will show Short was fueled on crack cocaine and looking for money when he went to Gamble’s home on Nov. 28. Short’s father was related to Gamble by marriage.

Lipscomb also promised the jury they will see a video-taped confession by Short the day after the murder. In that police interview, Short allegedly admitted to the crime and in that interview told the police, “I’m a bad man.”

The prosecutor says evidence will show Short kicked in Gamble’s door; robbed her of $15; left, then came back and grabbed a paring knife off the kitchen counter. He began to stab her and that knife bent. He then grabbed a butcher knife and continued to stab Gamble.

Short is also is accused of stealing Gamble’s Toyota Corolla. That stolen vehicle led to his capture the next day, Lipscomb told the jury.

When police cornered Short near the murder scene, he attempted to light a crack pipe and told officers to shoot him. They had to use a stun gun to bring him into custody.

Defense attorney Steve Craft told the jury it was not his client who killed Gamble, but said his evidence will point to another man who was with Short.

In addition to murder charges, Short is facing counts of first-degree burglary, aggravated assault, robbery, theft by taking and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Just before he was taken into custody, Short is accused of robbing a Piggly Wiggly and stealing a carton of cigarettes. Some of the charges stem from that incident.

The trial will resume tomorrow morning in Judge Ron Mullins’ courtroom.

