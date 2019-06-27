Man charged in June 12 deadly motorcycle crash

Columbus Police have charged a Columbus man in the deadly car crash on Veterans Parkway on June 12, according to Lt. Lance Deaton.

42-year-old Cory Wright was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide, improper window tint and improper lane change.

It’s been two weeks since the crash and police have concluded the investigation.

“That investigation has revealed that the truck driver made an improper lane change, striking the motorcycle causing the driver to come off and be run over.”In the early parts of the investigation, we didn’t know (if charges were needed). There were some issues involving who had control to the lane, where each vehicle was at at the time of impact, and those kinds of things, so that was why it was important for us to make sure we go through all the steps, look at all the evidence, collect all of the evidence and analyze it properly before we made that decision,” says Lt. Deaton.

Mark Zitkovich was pronounced dead at the hospital at 9:47 am, according to Deputy Assistant Coroner Freeman Worley. Wright was driving a Dodge Ram 2500 truck. Zitkovich was on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Wright had a recorder’s court hearing Thursday morning. He posted bond and they are sending the case to state court.