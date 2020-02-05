Man charged with multiple sex crimes against a child

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit has arrested a suspect on multiple sex crime charges against a child.

Patrick Conway, age 52, is facing more than a dozen charges. Conway was arrested Tuesday. Police say Conway was taken into custody at 1:00 p.m. Further information about the arrest is not currently available, according to investigators.

Conway is charged with Rape, Child Molestation, Sexual Battery, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (4 counts), Production of Child Pornography (2 Counts), Interference w Custody (4 Counts), Possession of Firearm During the Commission of a Crime and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.

Conway will be in Recorder’s Court on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 9:00 a.m.