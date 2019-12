COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – One man is dead after an apparent drive by shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

The shooting left three others injured. They were transported to a local area hospital.

41-year-old Eric Devon Patterson was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound around 4:00 this morning.

The shooting occured in the 600 block of 32nd street around 3 a.m.

Patterson is the 38th homicide this year.