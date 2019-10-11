Man found dead in Chattahoochee identified; Coroner looking for next of kin

The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man found dead in the Chattahoochee River on Wednesday.

Jakharee Shafiffe McAllister, 19, was found near the Georgia bank directly behind the TSYS campus in downtown Columbus.

McAllister’s last known address was on Curry Street, but his family does not live there anymore. The coroner’s office has been trying to locate McAllister’s family and has been unsuccessful, Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley told News 3.

The cause of death has not been determined, Worley said. McAllister was identified by fingerprints during an autopsy at the state crime lab in Decatur.

When the body was discovered about 9:15 Wednesday morning, authorities believed the man was in his 30s based on the appearance. It has not been determined how long the man’s body had been in the river.