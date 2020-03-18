Man identified himself as suspect at shooting scene

ATLANTA (AP) – Atlanta police say a man arrested in a deadly shooting had approached investigators at the scene and identified himself as the suspect.

News outlets report 53-year-old Ricky Nelson Davis spoke to officers while they investigated the fatal shooting of 51-year-old Sheldon Morris on Monday.

Davis was detained, questioned and then charged with felony murder. He is being held without bond and it is unclear whether he had an attorney who could speak for him.

Police say Morris suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Police did not immediately release a possible motive for the shooting.