 

Man killed after being punched on Las Vegas Strip identified, suspect gives little information to police

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Brandon Leath (Photo credit: LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thomas Driscoll’s life ended with one punch. He fell backwards hitting the ground and less than one hour later he was pronounced dead.

The man accused of throwing the punch and killing him has been identified as 33-year-old Brandon Leath and he is now facing a murder charge. Leath made his first appearance in court Monday morning and was appointed an attorney. Bail was denied for Leath.

According to the arrest report, Driscoll and a woman identified as Nava Fuehrer were walking across the pedestrian bridge that connects Ballys and the Cromwell around 4:30 a.m. Sunday and passed by Leath who made a comment at the couple. As the couple headed down an escalator, Leath ran down the stairs and took a “fighting stance” at the bottom of the escalator.

When Driscoll reached the bottom of the escalator, Leath punched him causing him to fall onto his back. Driscoll did not move, the report said. Driscoll was transported to Sunrise Medical Hospital where he was pronounced dead one hour later.

Leath was taken into custody by police near the Mirage Hotel.

When police asked Leath about the incident, he said he remembered being at the pedestrian bridge and then remembered being contacted by police but he “offered no explanation of the incident.”

The arrest report said surveillance cameras captured the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

62° / 46°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 62° 46°

Tuesday

51° / 42°
Rain
Rain 99% 51° 42°

Wednesday

64° / 40°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 64° 40°

Thursday

69° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 69° 42°

Friday

65° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 65° 46°

Saturday

61° / 36°
AM Showers
AM Showers 32% 61° 36°

Sunday

64° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 64° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
61°

59°

9 PM
Cloudy
14%
59°

58°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
58°

55°

11 PM
Cloudy
18%
55°

54°

12 AM
Cloudy
19%
54°

54°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
54°

52°

2 AM
Cloudy
16%
52°

51°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
51°

50°

4 AM
Cloudy
18%
50°

49°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
49°

48°

6 AM
Showers
41%
48°

48°

7 AM
Rain
68%
48°

47°

8 AM
Rain
80%
47°

46°

9 AM
Rain
80%
46°

46°

10 AM
Rain
79%
46°

49°

11 AM
Rain
78%
49°

50°

12 PM
Rain
77%
50°

50°

1 PM
Rain
77%
50°

50°

2 PM
Rain
77%
50°

50°

3 PM
Rain
78%
50°

50°

4 PM
Rain
93%
50°

49°

5 PM
Rain
90%
49°

49°

6 PM
Rain
99%
49°

48°

7 PM
Rain
98%
48°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories