Man killed in Auburn traffic crash Wednesday night

AUBURN, Ala (WRBL)- One man died in a late night traffic collision in Auburn Wednesday evening, March 4.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris says 32-year-old Acarius Harper died instantly when his vehicle and another collided.

Harris says it appears Harper was headed west in the 1000-block of Annualue Drive and lost control of his vehicle. That’s when his car crossed into the eastbound lane, striking another vehicle, Harris says.

Two people in the second vehicle were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Harris says speed and wet roads may have played a role in the accident.

The investigation is on-going.